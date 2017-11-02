Tyrese says he's OK after crying in Facebook video

FILE - In this April 6, 2017, file photo, Tyrese Gibson participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss upcoming "The Fate of the Furious" film at AOL Studios in New York. Tyrese said on Instagram Nov. 1, 2017, he was doing OK hours after posting an emotional video to Facebook amid a court battle with his ex-wife. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press