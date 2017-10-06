Now Playing
Posted: October 06, 2017

Tyrese calls Dwayne Johnson 'a clown' for 'Fast' spinoff

FILE - In this April 1, 2015, file photo, Dwayne Johnson, left, and Tyrese Gibson arrive at the premiere of
FILE - In this April 1, 2015, file photo, Dwayne Johnson, left, and Tyrese Gibson arrive at the premiere of "Furious 7" at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Los Angeles. Tyrese posted on Instagram Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, that Johnson was a "clown" for agreeing to star in a spinoff film in the "Fast & Furious” franchise. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File )

The Associated Press

Tyrese posted a picture of the cast Thursday on Instagram and wrote in the caption that thinks Johnson "had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster." Calling Johnson "a clown," Tyrese says Johnson didn't have to accept the solo role. He also said Johnson and franchise producer Hiram Garcia "broke up the #FastFamily."

The Hollywood Reporter said Thursday that a 2019 "Fast" film is intended to be a spinoff starring Johnson and Jason Statham.

Tyrese has starred in five "Fast" films, while Johnson has starred in four.

Johnson's representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

