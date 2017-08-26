Twitter retaliation: Stephen King blocks Trump from 'It'

FILE - In this June 1, 2017 file photo, author Stephen King speaks at Book Expo America, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in New York. King is retaliating against President Donald Trump for blocking him on Twitter. In a post late Thursday, Aug. 24, the Maine horror author said he would block Trump from seeing the upcoming movie "It" or the currently showing television series "Mr. Mercedes," both based on his books. King's tweet says "No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself." (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The Associated Press