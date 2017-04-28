Now Playing
Posted: April 28, 2017

At Trump-less correspondents event, focus back on journalism

In this combination photo, Hasan Minhaj attends the 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony on May 21, 2016, in New York, left, and Samantha Bee attends the IWC Schaffhausen Tribeca Film Festival event on April 20, 2017, in New York. On Saturday, April 29, Minhaj will host the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington while Bee will be hosting the "Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner" in Washington. (Photo by Evan Agostini, left, and Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Saturday's White House Correspondents' Association dinner — traditionally the most-glittery night on the Washington social calendar, with A-list celebrities — will have a different vibe this year. With President Donald Trump staying away, organizers say the focus will not be on the red carpet but on the First Amendment and the crucial role of the press in a democracy.

As opposed to last year, when guests at President Barack Obama's final dinner included Smith, Emma Watson, Kerry Washington, Helen Mirren and the late Carrie Fisher, this year's big stars seem to be Woodward and Bernstein, who'll be presenting journalism awards.

