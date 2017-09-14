Trump demands ESPN apologize for anchor's tweets

FILE - This is a Feb. 3, 2017, file photo showing Jemele Hill attending ESPN: The Party 2017 in Houston, Texas. ESPN says it has accepted the apology of its "Sportscenter" host Jemele Hill for tweeting earlier this week that President Donald Trump was a "white supremacist" and "bigot." (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

Related View Larger President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Washington. Trump is returning from Florida after viewing damage from Hurricane Irma.

The Associated Press