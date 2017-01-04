Now Playing
Posted: January 04, 2017

It's true, it's true! John Hodgman is writing another book

FILE - This May 16, 2016 file photo shows John Hodgman at the 20th Annual Webby Awards in New York. The author, actor and comedian has a deal with Viking for a book called “Vacationland,” in which he writes of his physical journey to the coast of Maine and his spiritual journey of living through middle age. The book will be released in the fall. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - This May 16, 2016 file photo shows John Hodgman at the 20th Annual Webby Awards in New York. The author, actor and comedian has a deal with Viking for a book called "Vacationland," in which he writes of his physical journey to the coast of Maine and his spiritual journey of living through middle age. The book will be released in the fall. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

John Hodgman is tired of just making stuff up.

The author, actor and comedian has a deal with Viking for a book called "Vacationland," in which he writes of his physical journey to the coast of Maine and his spiritual journey of living through middle age. Viking told The Associated Press on Wednesday that "Vacationland" will be released this fall.

Hodgman, 45, is known for such skewed compilations of fake facts as "The Areas of My Expertise" and "More Information Than You Require." True facts about his life include numerous radio programs and podcasts, appearances on "The Daily Show" with Jon Stewart and roles in such films as "Coraline" and "Pitch Perfect 2."

