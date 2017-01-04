It's true, it's true! John Hodgman is writing another book

FILE - This May 16, 2016 file photo shows John Hodgman at the 20th Annual Webby Awards in New York. The author, actor and comedian has a deal with Viking for a book called “Vacationland,” in which he writes of his physical journey to the coast of Maine and his spiritual journey of living through middle age. The book will be released in the fall. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press