Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

HURRICANE IRMA:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm 

Posted: September 08, 2017

Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry dead at 50: Country community reacts

Comments

Related

Troy Gentry of country duo Montgomery Gentry dead in helicopter crash
Troy Gentry of country duo Montgomery Gentry dead in helicopter crash

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The country music community lost half of the duo Montgomery Gentry on Friday when Troy Gentry died in a helicopter crash.

>> Read more trending news

A representative for Montgomery Gentry confirmed the news in a statement, saying Gentry, 50, was killed when an aircraft crashed in Medford, New Jersey.

Musicians and institutions in the country community and elsewhere expressed condolences and thoughts on Twitter:

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation