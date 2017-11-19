Now Playing
Posted: November 19, 2017

Treasury chief a Bond villain? Mnuchin OK with comparison

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right, and his wife Louise Linton, hold up a sheet of new $1 bills, the first currency notes bearing his and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza's signatures, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) in Washington. The Mnuchin-Carranza notes, which are a new series of 2017, 50-subject $1 notes, will be sent to the Federal Reserve to issue into circulation. At left is BEP Director Leonard Olijar. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right, and his wife Louise Linton, hold up a sheet of new $1 bills, the first currency notes bearing his and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza's signatures, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) in Washington. The Mnuchin-Carranza notes, which are a new series of 2017, 50-subject $1 notes, will be sent to the Federal Reserve to issue into circulation. At left is BEP Director Leonard Olijar. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Treasury chief a Bond villain? Mnuchin OK with comparison
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right, and his wife Louise Linton, left, react as Mnuchin holds up a sheet of new $1 bills, the first currency notes bearing his and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza's signatures, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington. The Mnuchin-Carranza notes, which are a new series of 2017, 50-subject $1 notes, will be sent to the Federal Reserve to issue into circulation.

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON —

The treasury secretary says he had no idea that a photo of him and his wife posing with a sheet of newly printed money would go viral.

And he says he's not bothered that some commentators suggested the pair looked like James Bond villains.

Steven Mnuchin had invited his wife, Louise Linton, to join him for what is usually a routine photo of a treasury secretary examining currency being printed with his signature.

But the photo from Wednesday's event became an internet sensation. It showed Mnuchin and Linton — who was wearing long black-leather gloves — holding the sheet of $1 bills.

Mnuchin — a former Hollywood producer — tells "Fox News Sunday" he probably should take it as a compliment that he's being linked to the successful Bond series.

