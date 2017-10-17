Now Playing
Posted: October 17, 2017

'Trailer Park Boys' star John Dunsworth dies at 71

In this April 12, 2005 photo, actor John Dunsworth listens to a speaker at a news conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Dunsworth, best known for his role as an alcoholic trailer park supervisor in the Netflix comedy series "Trailer Park Boys" has died. He was 71. His daughter, Sarah Dunsworth, announced his death on Twitter on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, saying in a statement that her father died "peacefully after a short and unexpected illness." (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Associated Press

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia —

A Canadian actor best known for his role as an alcoholic trailer park supervisor in the Netflix comedy series "Trailer Park Boys" has died. John Dunsworth was 71.

His daughter, Sarah Dunsworth, announced his death on Twitter on Monday, saying in a statement that her father died "peacefully after a short and unexpected illness." She didn't say where or when Dunsworth died. Ryan Cameron, a spokesman for the actor, tells The Associated Press that he's "heartbroken and will miss him dearly."

Dunsworth played Mr. Lahey on "Trailer Park Boys," which developed a cult following during its initial run on Canada's Showcase from 2001 to 2007 before being revived by Netflix in 2014.

Dunsworth also had a recurring role as Dave Teagues for several seasons on the SyFy and Showcase series "Haven."

