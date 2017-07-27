Tracy Morgan relishes post-crash chance to be 'better man'

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2016 file photo, Tracy Morgan arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Morgan said he's a better man since the 2014 roadway accident that left him critically injured and killed his friend, comedian James McNair. His remarks were made during a Q&A session to promote his new TBS comedy series, "The Last O.G." where he plays an ex-con who finds the life and New York neighborhood he left behind is gone. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press