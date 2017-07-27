Now Playing
Posted: July 27, 2017

Tracy Morgan relishes post-crash chance to be 'better man'

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2016 file photo, Tracy Morgan arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Morgan said he's a better man since the 2014 roadway accident that left him critically injured and killed his friend, comedian James McNair. His remarks were made during a Q&A session to promote his new TBS comedy series,
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2016 file photo, Tracy Morgan arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Morgan said he's a better man since the 2014 roadway accident that left him critically injured and killed his friend, comedian James McNair. His remarks were made during a Q&A session to promote his new TBS comedy series, "The Last O.G." where he plays an ex-con who finds the life and New York neighborhood he left behind is gone. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. —

Tracy Morgan has a ready answer when asked about getting a second chance after his near-fatal crash three years ago.

At a TV critics' meeting Thursday, Morgan replied simply: "Thank God. That's all I've gotta say."

Morgan says he's a better man since the 2014 roadway accident that left him critically injured and killed his friend, comedian James McNair.

Morgan's remarks were made during a Q&A session to promote his new TBS comedy series, "The Last O.G." He plays an ex-con who finds the life and New York neighborhood he left behind is gone.

The series co-stars Tiffany Haddish, breakout star of the new movie "Girls Trip." In the TBS sitcom debuting in October, Haddish plays Morgan's ex-girlfriend who's moved on to a successful marriage.

