Posted: January 04, 2017

Tool, Chance the Rapper, Phoenix to headline Governors Ball

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016, file photo, Chance The Rapper performs at The Budweiser Made In America Festival in Philadelphia. Tool, Chance the Rapper and Phoenix are set to the headline the Governors Ball music festival in New York City this summer 2017, Founders Entertainment announced Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016, file photo, Chance The Rapper performs at The Budweiser Made In America Festival in Philadelphia. Tool, Chance the Rapper and Phoenix are set to the headline the Governors Ball music festival in New York City this summer 2017, Founders Entertainment announced Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 31, 2013, file photo, Thomas Mars, right, and Laurent Brancowitz from the band Phoenix perform on Day 1 of the 2013 Budweiser Made in America Festival, in Philadelphia. Tool, Chance the Rapper and Phoenix are set to the headline the Governors Ball music festival in New York City this summer 2017, Founders Entertainment announced Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Tool, Chance the Rapper and Phoenix are set to the headline the Governors Ball music festival in New York City this summer.

Founders Entertainment announced Wednesday that Lorde, Childish Gambino, Wu-Tang Clan, Rae Sremmurd and Phantogram will also perform during the three-day event on Randall's Island Park from June 2-4.

Tickets go on sale Friday. The festival is in its seventh year.

The Governors Ball will mark Tool's first NYC performance in 11 years. Other performers include Bleachers, Cage the Elephant, Flume, BANKS, Schoolboy Q, Marshmello, Franz Ferdinand, Wiz Khalifa, Charli XCX, Kehlani and Tove Lo.

____

Online:

https://www.governorsballmusicfestival.com/

