IRMA:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm 

Closings

Irma Impact School Closings

Posted: September 11, 2017

Tonya Harding, Louis C.K. films lead big buys in Toronto

Actor Margot Robbie arrives for the screening of
Actor Margot Robbie arrives for the screening of "I, Tonya" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tonya Harding, Louis C.K. films lead big buys in Toronto
The cast and director of 'I, Tonya' arrives for its screening during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.

AP Film Writer

TORONTO —

A film that finds the comedy and humanity in Tonya Harding is the biggest acquisition of the Toronto International Film Festival.

Domestic distribution rights for "I, Tonya," starring Margot Robbie as the Olympic skater, were on Monday bought by a pair of new companies, Neon and 30West. Trade reports pegged the price at $5 million.

The film had been the hottest property in Toronto, which many predicting Oscar nominations for Robbie and co-star Allison Janney. The film's producers said it has been "a whirlwind few days" since the movie's well-received premiere.

Louis C.K.'s black-and-white "I Love You, Daddy" also sold for a similar amount to the Orchard on Monday.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
