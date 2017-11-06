‘Tonight Show’ tapings canceled as Jimmy Fallon mourns mother’s death

Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images/Getty Images

Tapings of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" have been canceled this week since the death of Fallon's mother.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tapings for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” have been canceled this week after the death of the host’s mother, Gloria Fallon, The Associated Press reported.

The Friday taping was canceled and a repeat episode of the late-night talk show aired as Fallon rushed to be at his mother’s side. A representative for NBC, the network that airs “The Tonight Show,” told Variety the taping was canceled due to a “private Fallon family matter.”

>> Read more trending news

Gloria Fallon died at age 68 after a brief illness on Saturday.

“Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday,” A Fallon family spokesperson told People in a statement Saturday. “Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time.”

﻿Related: Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria, dies at 68

﻿“Today I lost my biggest fan,” Fallon said in a statement Saturday.

The Nov. 6-10 tapings for “The Tonight Show” have been canceled. Repeats will air this week instead.

“On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss,” NBC said in a statement to E! News. “Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon’s love, kindness and support.”