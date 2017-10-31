Now Playing
Posted: October 31, 2017

Tomi Lahren's star spangled Halloween costume draws backlash

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren attends Politicon in Pasadena, Calif. Fox News Channel has hired Lahren, who has hosted shows on The Blaze and One America News Network along with working for a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump. Lahren received a backlash after posting a picture of a U.S. flag-themed Halloween costume on Oct. 29, 2017. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren attends Politicon in Pasadena, Calif. Fox News Channel has hired Lahren, who has hosted shows on The Blaze and One America News Network along with working for a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump. Lahren received a backlash after posting a picture of a U.S. flag-themed Halloween costume on Oct. 29, 2017. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Political commentator Tomi Lahren is getting some backlash for posting a photo of herself wearing a U.S. flag themed Halloween costume.

The Instagram photo shows Lahren wearing a star spangled cape-like garment as part of an outfit that included a red tutu, a flag themed fanny pack and a top bearing President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.

Some accused the Fox News contributor of being disrespectful of the flag, including Trump administration critic Keith Olbermann, who claimed her costume was in violation of U.S. flag code.

Donald Trump, Jr. shot back with a picture of Olbermann draped in a flag on the cover of his new book.

Lahren countered that because her outfit wasn't made from a flag, there is no violation.

