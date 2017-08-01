Tom Hiddleston to play 'Hamlet' at tiny London theater

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017 file photo, Tom Hiddleston arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Kong: Skull Island" at the Dolby Theatre. Thor" star Tom Hiddleston is to play Hamlet on the London stage _ but fans will need a bit of luck to get a ticket. Hiddleston is set to play the moody Danish prince for three-weeks in September at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art's 180-seat theater, it was announced on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press