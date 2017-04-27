Now Playing
Posted: April 27, 2017

Tom Hanks going on 'NFL moratorium' over Raiders move

Tom Hanks attends
Tom Hanks attends "The Circle" premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO —

Tom Hanks says he's going on a "moratorium" for two years after his hometown Oakland Raiders leave for Las Vegas, but he didn't explain what that entails.

The NFL approved the Raiders' plan to move last month. A $1.9 billion stadium is slated to be built for the team with the help of $750 million in public money.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2pDdreA ) Hanks told author Dave Eggers on Monday that the NFL is a billion-dollar industry and NFL owners are billionaires. Yet, he says, when the owners want to build a stadium, "they expect the city taxpayers to buy the building."

Hanks sees one positive in the Raiders' exit: the possibility of a new baseball stadium for his Oakland Athletics.

