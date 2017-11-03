Now Playing
Posted: November 03, 2017

Tom Cruise, Stephen Colbert among NJ Hall of Fame nominees

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017, file photo, Tom Cruise poses during a photocall for the French premiere of "The Mummy" in Paris, France. Cruise, Stephen Colbert and the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia are among the 51 people nominated for the New Jersey Hall of Fame. The hall honors people in five categories who live or have lived in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Host Stephen Colbert speaks at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Colbert, Tom Cruise, and the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia are among the 51 people nominated for the New Jersey Hall of Fame. The hall honors people in five categories who live or have lived in New Jersey.
In this Oct. 6, 2011 photo, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia participates at the third annual Washington Ideas Forum at the Newseum in Washington. The late Supreme Court Justice, Tom Cruise, and Stephen Colbert are among the 51 people nominated for the New Jersey Hall of Fame. The hall honors people in five categories who live or have lived in New Jersey.

TRENTON, N.J. —

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Tom Cruise, "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert and the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia are among the 51 people nominated for the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

The hall honors people in five categories who live or have lived in New Jersey. Cruise spent part of his early years growing up in New Jersey, and Colbert lives in Montclair. Scalia was born in Trenton.

Other nominees include former Giants quarterback Phil Simms, photographer Fran Lebowitz and publisher Steve Forbes.

Voting for the 2017 class is done online at https://njhalloffame.org/2017-nominees/ .

The 2016 members include Kelly Ripa, Wyclef Jean and Rosey Grier.

