Posted: February 21, 2017

'Today' show anchor Hoda Kotb adopts baby girl

FILE - In this May 19, 2015, file photo, Hoda Kotb accepts the award for outstanding host, news/non-fiction for the "Today" show at the 40th Anniversary Gracies Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kotb announced on Feb. 21, 2017, that she adopted a baby girl. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

"Today" show host Hoda Kotb says she has adopted a baby girl.

The co-anchor of the fourth hour of the NBC morning program said in an emotional phone interview Tuesday that she adopted a newborn and named her Haley Joy. The 52-year-old Kotb says the baby was born on Valentine's Day. Kotb says the girl is "the love of my life."

A picture of Kotb holding the baby was shown on-air.

"Today" show anchor Matt Lauer says the girl is the "luckiest" on the planet and Kotb will be "one of the most fantastic moms" he can ever imagine.

Kotb's on-air partner, Kathie Lee Gifford, told Kotb that she was "made to be a mom."

