Posted: November 15, 2017

'Titanic' sailing back into theaters for one week

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 1998, file photo, Director James Cameron, center, poses with Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio after winning the awards for Best Dramatic Motion Picture and Best Director for the film "Titanic" at the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Twenty years after DiCaprio and Winslet fell in love on that doomed ship, “Titanic” is sailing back into theaters for one week. Dolby Laboratories, Paramount Pictures and AMC Theaters said Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, that the Cameron film will be shown in re-mastered Dolby Vision at select AMC locations nationwide starting Dec. 1. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Twenty years after Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet fell in love on that doomed ship, "Titanic" is sailing back into theaters for one week.

Dolby Laboratories, Paramount Pictures and AMC Theaters said Wednesday that a re-mastered version of the James Cameron film will be shown at select AMC locations nationwide starting Dec. 1. Cameron says it is the best-looking version of "Titanic" ever released.

Cameron's "Titanic" grossed over $2 billion at the box office and won 11 Academy Awards including best picture and best director.

Tickets are on sale Wednesday.

Online:

www.amctheatres.com/titanic

