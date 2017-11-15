'Titanic' sailing back into theaters for one week

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 1998, file photo, Director James Cameron, center, poses with Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio after winning the awards for Best Dramatic Motion Picture and Best Director for the film "Titanic" at the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Twenty years after DiCaprio and Winslet fell in love on that doomed ship, “Titanic” is sailing back into theaters for one week. Dolby Laboratories, Paramount Pictures and AMC Theaters said Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, that the Cameron film will be shown in re-mastered Dolby Vision at select AMC locations nationwide starting Dec. 1. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

The Associated Press