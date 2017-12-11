Tina Turner writing sequel to memoir 'I, Tina'

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017 file photo, musician Tina Turner poses during a photo call to promote the launch of the musical "Tina", in London. Turner is working on a sequel to her 1986 memoir “I, Tina,” Atria Books said Monday. The new book is called “Tina Turner: My Love Story” and will come out next October, timed to the singer’s 60th year in music. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press