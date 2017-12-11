Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: December 11, 2017

Tina Turner writing sequel to memoir 'I, Tina'

Comments
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017 file photo, musician Tina Turner poses during a photo call to promote the launch of the musical
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017 file photo, musician Tina Turner poses during a photo call to promote the launch of the musical "Tina", in London. Turner is working on a sequel to her 1986 memoir “I, Tina,” Atria Books said Monday. The new book is called “Tina Turner: My Love Story” and will come out next October, timed to the singer’s 60th year in music. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Tina Turner is not done telling her story.

The rock superstar is working on a sequel to her 1986 memoir "I, Tina," Atria Books told The Associated Press on Monday. The new book is called "Tina Turner: My Love Story" and will come out next October, timed to the singer's 60th year in music.

Seventy-eight year-old Turner says in a statement that she will write about everything from "finding love" to surviving a "life-threatening illness" she had never disclosed before.

Turner, who endured a horrifying marriage to musician Ike Turner, married Erwin Bach in 2013. She is known for such hits as "Proud Mary" and "What's Love Got To Do With It," the title of a 1993 biopic starring Angela Bassett as Tina Turner and Laurence Fishburne as Ike.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation