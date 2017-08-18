Tina Fey returns to 'Weekend Update' to talk Charlottesville

This Aug. 17, 2017, photo provided by NBC shows Tina Fey on set during the an episode of "Weekend Update: Summer Edition," in New York. Fey, a graduate of the University of Virginia, discussed last weekend's white nationalist rally near the school's Charlottesville, Va. campus, saying it broke her heart "to see these evil forces descend upon Charlottesville.” (Will Heath/NBC via AP)

The Associated Press