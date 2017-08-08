Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 08, 2017

Broadway singer, actress Barbara Cook dies at 89

Comments
In this Dec. 7, 2013 file photo, Barbara Cook arrives at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner in Washington. Cook, whose shimmering soprano made her one of Broadway's leading ingenues and later a major cabaret and concert interpreter of popular American song, has died. She was 89. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)
Kevin Wolf/AP
In this Dec. 7, 2013 file photo, Barbara Cook arrives at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner in Washington. Cook, whose shimmering soprano made her one of Broadway's leading ingenues and later a major cabaret and concert interpreter of popular American song, has died. She was 89. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

By Rare.us

Barbara Cook, one of Broadway’s leading ingenues and cabaret performers, has passed away in her Manhattan home, her representative said Tuesday. She was 89.

>> Read more trending news

Amanda Kaus told WNBC that Cook died of respiratory failure.

Cook was the star of several Broadway musicals, including “The Music Man,” “She Loves Me” and “Candide.” 

The New York Post reported that her Broadway career sadly ended in the early 1970s, when she began struggling with depression, alcoholism and weight gain. In the 80s, Cook reinvented herself and made a comeback in her role as Sally in the concert version of Stephen Sondheim’s “Follies.”

Her career spanned nearly six decades.

Friends and fans took to social media to mourn the star:

﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation