‘The Twilight Zone’ reboot with Jordan Peele is on its way 

Jordan Peele is reportedly attached to produce a reboot of "The Twilight Zone."

By Patrick McMahon, Rare.us

The original “Twilight Zone” ended in 1964, but after just five years on the air, it’s had a cultural impact that’s lasted 10 times as long as its original run and warranted revivals in the 1980s and the 2000s. Thanks to CBS, it’s about to get a third, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

CBS Corporation CEO Leslie Moonves made the announcement during a conference call with investors Friday.

“(CBS) All Access will be the home of a new version of one of the most iconic television shows of all time: The Twilight Zone,” Moonves said, according to Variety.

CBS All Access is the network’s streaming platform that’s also home to a reboot of “Star Trek: Discovery” and scripted originals.

Actor and director Jordan Peele will have a large hand in the show’s revival under his production company, Monkeypaw Productions, which also produced Peele’s directorial debut, “Get Out.” Marco Ramirez, of “Sons of Anarchy,” will reportedly write and work as showrunner. Their exact roles haven’t been confirmed yet.

Rod Sterling’s original series was celebrated for exploring deeper, more introspective topics than some of its contemporaries. The show was as likely to star its viewers’ own prejudices, fears and aspirations as any one character. It won three Emmys during its initial run.

CBS, which has owned the rights since the show’s creation, is choosing to revive the “The Twilight Zone” as the show gains attention across the globe. The “Twilight Zone” stage play adaptation opens in London’s Almeida Theatre in December for a short run. That theatrical adaptation is directed by Richard Jones, who also directed the “Titanic” musical on Broadway.

Other details about the reboot, including when it airs, are not yet known.