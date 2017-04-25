The Temptations bass player Kerry Turman dead at 59

Terry Wyatt

The Temptations featuring Dennis Edwards at the NMAAM 2016 Black Music Honors. The band's bass player, Kerry Turman, has died. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for National Museum of African American Music )

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kerry Turman, a bass player for the iconic rhythm and blues group The Temptations, has died, according to a post on the group’s Facebook page.

KFVS reported that Turman, 59, was pronounced dead Sunday morning after performing at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Saturday.

The group confirmed the news Sunday in posts on Twitter and Facebook.

“The Temptations lost a dear member of our family, as bass player Kerry Turman has passed away. Rest In Peace, much love, much respect,” the post said.

The Southeast Missourian reported that The Temptations had been performing on tour with the Beach Boys for the Surf & Soul Tour. According to the Motown band’s manager, Shelly Berger, Turman had been with the band for the past 33 years.

“It's incredibly shocking, as we were just chatting and hanging around backstage Saturday night in Cape Girardeau,” Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love said in a Facebook post. “KT was a gentle giant with incredible talent. He played bass on songs that will forever be part of our American songbook for the last 33 years. He was always so kind and jovial. ... His smile and spirit will be missed.”

Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton said the cause of death will not be determined for several weeks, but that Turman died of natural causes.