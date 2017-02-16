Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: February 16, 2017

The Roots to perform NBA-themed musical at All-Star Game

Comments
FILE - This Feb. 13, 2016 file photo shows the band The Roots at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Lionel Richie in Los Angeles. The Roots will perform an original NBA-themed musical featuring “Hamilton” actor Daveed Diggs, DJ Jazzy Jeff, actor Michael B. Jordan, musician Jidenna and rapper Darryl “DMC” McDaniels at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - This Feb. 13, 2016 file photo shows the band The Roots at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Lionel Richie in Los Angeles. The Roots will perform an original NBA-themed musical featuring “Hamilton” actor Daveed Diggs, DJ Jazzy Jeff, actor Michael B. Jordan, musician Jidenna and rapper Darryl “DMC” McDaniels at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

The Roots will perform an original NBA-themed musical featuring former "Hamilton" actor Daveed Diggs, DJ Jazzy Jeff, actor Michael B. Jordan, musician Jidenna and rapper Darryl "DMC" McDaniels at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

The NBA announced on Thursday that the musical titled "The Evolution of Greatness" is a "historical, musical and visual journey from the 1950s to the present." The performance will be held prior to the introduction of the East and West teams in New Orleans.

DNCE and DJ Khaled will perform at events the night before the game, and Grammy-winning artist John Legend has previously been announced as the half-time entertainer.

The NBA All-Star Game will air at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation