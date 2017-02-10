Now Playing
Posted: February 10, 2017

'The Rock' joins critics of Under Armour CEO's Trump remark

FILE - At left, in a March 29, 2015, file photo, Dwayne
FILE - At left, in a March 29, 2015, file photo, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes an appearance at Wrestlemania XXXI in Santa Clara, Calif. At center, in a June 30, 2015, file photo, Misty Copeland speaks to reporters in New York. At right, in a Jan. 24, 2017, file photo, Golden State Warrior's Stephen Curry speaks during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C. Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and professional ballerina Misty Copeland have joined basketball star Stephen Curry in criticizing the CEO of sports apparel company Under Armour for praising President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/File)

'The Rock' joins critics of Under Armour CEO's Trump remark
FILE - This is a Jan. 21, 2014, file photo showing Kevin Plank, CEO of Under Armour, during a news conference at Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and professional ballerina Misty Copeland have joined basketball star Stephen Curry in criticizing the CEO of sports apparel company Under Armour for praising President Donald Trump. Plank called Trump 'an asset to the country' in an interview with CNBC this week. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond, File)

The Associated Press

BALTIMORE —

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and professional ballerina Misty Copeland have joined basketball star Stephen Curry in criticizing the CEO of sports apparel company Under Armour for praising President Donald Trump.

Kevin Plank, the CEO of Baltimore-based Under Armour, called Trump "an asset to the country" in an interview with CNBC this week. The company later issued a statement saying it engages in "policy, not politics."

Under Armour sponsors Johnson, Copeland and Curry, who plays for the Golden State Warriors. Johnson sent out a statement on social media on Thursday saying Plank's words "were divisive and lacking in perspective."

Copeland wrote in an Instagram post she was so concerned about Plank's comments that she spoke to him directly.

None of the three has severed ties with the company.

