The Latest: Time for quick bite, and drink, then Globe time

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press

The latest from Sunday's 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California (all times local):

___

4:25 p.m.

Most stars don't make it inside the Beverly Hilton ballroom in time to eat and drink the 3:30 champagne dinner before the Golden Globes awards kicks off, but there were a few hungry and thirsty early birds this year.

Among them was actress Gwendolyn Christie, who chatted with a pal at her table while Tracee Ellis Ross breezed into the bar area.

"Transparent" creator Jill Soloway was seated on the patio with model Emily Ratajkowski , who showed off a new short haircut.

— Sandy Cohen @apsandy.

___

3:50 p.m.

At the Golden Globes, the best seat in the house is sometimes the seat outside the house.

Limos, SUVs and Uber cars stop right in front of the fan bleachers to let the stars out, much to the delight of those gathered there.

The crowd let loose with one of its biggest cheers when a very pregnant Natalie Portman stepped out.

Portman, a best actress nominee for motion picture drama for the film "Jackie," was instantly recognizable in a mustard yellow gown.

One bleacher fan could relate to far more than her role in the film, however.

"Natalie! I'm pregnant too!" a woman shouted. "Do you get heartburn too?"

— Andrew Dalton.

___

3:40 p.m.

The red carpet is starting to fill up but with about 90 minutes to go to show time, the Beverly Hilton Hotel's International Ballroom is free of famous faces.

The biggest attention-getter right now is Bingo the bomb-sniffing dog, who's standing at the doorway with his handler, Devon Waite.

— Sandy Cohen @apsandy.

___

3:30 p.m.

"The Big Bang Theory's" Simon Helberg says he hopes Meryl Streep "wins an award and finally gets some recognition" at this year's Golden Globes.

Helberg, perhaps channeling his "Big Bang" character Howard Wolowitz, was joking of course.

Streep has been nominated for 30 Globes over the years, and this year she'll be taking home the Cecil B. DeMille Award for career achievement.

She's also nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture musical or comedy for "Florence Foster Jenkins."

Helberg, who is up for a supporting actor nomination in that film, says he's looking forward to a boisterous and booze-filled evening at the Globes where "people drink and say more than they need to say."

— Lindsey Bahr @ldbahr on Twitter

___

2:30 p.m.

Stars arriving at Sunday's Golden Globes are being met with brilliant sunshine — the clearest and warmest afternoon in LA in many days.

A clear plastic rain cover over the red carpet has proved entirely unnecessary, and is only heightening heat that's in the upper 70s. Rains that have soaked much of California and might have dampened Sunday's festivities are now not expected to arrive until hours after the show is over.

Despite the blue skies, a somber mood may dominate the evening in the first major Hollywood awards show since Donald Trump's election.

And after recent terrorist truck attacks in Europe and Friday's airport shooting in Florida, the security provided by the Beverly Hills Police Department is warier and heavier than ever. Long lines of police SUVs and officers on foot created a tight seal around the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the longtime Globes home.

— Andrew Dalton.