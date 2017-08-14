The Latest: Teen Choice Awards winners touch on politics

Lil Yachty performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)

Adam Levine, left and James Valentine of Maroon 5, accept the decade award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Ally Hernandez, from left, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmany pose with the award for choice music group in the press room at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Rita Ora, center, performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Maddie Ziegler accepts the award for choice dancer at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Melissa Benoist, left and Grant Gustin introduce a performance at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Yara Shahidi speaks at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles.

French Montana performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles.

KJ Apa and the cast of 'Riverdale' accept the award for choice drama TV show at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Ally Hernandez, from left, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony, accept the award for choice music group at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Chris Pratt greets the audience as he accepts the award for choice sci-fi movie actor for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Zendaya accepts the award for choice summer movie actress for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

The Latest on the Teen Choice Awards (all times local):

11 p.m.

The Teen Choice Awards, always a bubble of teenage celebration, took time out during Sunday night's ceremony to consider the world its young audience will inherit.

With the two-hour broadcast coming a day after the violence at a rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, some winners pleaded for teen viewers to do better than their elders.

Zendaya won the award for best summer movie actress and asked young people to be educated and pay attention.

She added that the youth of today will be the presidents and senators of the future.

The music performance-stuffed show broadcast live on Fox from Los Angeles.

___

7 a.m.

Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars will be among the honorees at Sunday's Teen Choice 2017 awards.

The 19th annual show will feature performances from French Montana, Rita Ora and Louis Tomlinson during a two-hour broadcast that honors stars from film, television, sports and even YouTube personalities.

Cyrus is receiving the ceremony's highest honor, the Ultimate Choice Award. The award honors Cyrus for involvement with the ceremony for more than a decade. It has given her 18 awards so far, and she is nominated for another four.

Mars is being given the Visionary Award for his success in pop music.

The show, which doles out many of its awards based on online voting, begins at 8 p.m. EDT. It is tape-delayed for West Coast audiences.