The Latest: Sen. Reid backs Mormon choir singer who quit

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, sings in the Conference Center at the morning session of the two-day Mormon church conference in Salt Lake City. Choir member Jan Chamberlin posted a resignation letter that she says she sent to choir leaders on her Facebook page Thursdaym Dec. 29, 2016. In it, she writes that by performing at the inaugural, the 360-member Choir will appear to be “endorsing tyranny and facism” and says she feels “betrayed” by the choir’s decision to take part. (AP Photo/George Frey, File)

The Latest on a member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir who resigned over the choir's upcoming performance at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. (all times local):

3:33 p.m.

One of the most powerful Mormons in the country is praising a member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir who resigned from the famed group over its decision to perform at next month's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Retiring Democratic Nevada Sen. Harry Reid said Friday in a statement to The Salt Lake Tribune that he admires people like Jan Chamberlin who "reject tyranny and fascism and do what they can to stand up for what is right."

The Salt Lake Tribune (http://bit.ly/2ieSfXG ) reports that Chamberlin posted her resignation letter to choir leaders on her Facebook page Thursday. In it, she writes that by performing at the Jan. 20 inaugural, the 360-member choir will appear to be "endorsing tyranny and fascism." She says she feels betrayed by the choir's decision to take part.

The choir is part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Church spokesman Eric Hawkins says participation in the choir and the inaugural performance is voluntary.

5:31 a.m.

Hawkins said last week the choir's tradition of presidential performances isn't "implied support of party affiliations or politics."

