The Latest: Rapper Kidd Creole arraigned on murder charges

In this image taken from video, Nathaniel Glover, center, also known as The Kidd Creole and one of the founding members of the 1980s hip hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, is escorted from a New York City Police Department precinct, Wednesday evening, Aug. 2, 2017, in New York. Glover, 57, was arrested in New York in connection with the fatal stabbing of a homeless man, police said. (WPIX-TV via AP)

FILE - In this March 12, 2007, file photo, The Furious Five, from left, Scorpio, Melle Mel, Kidd Creole and Rahiem appear in the press room at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York. The Furious Five is being inducted into the Hall of Fame with Grandmaster Flash. One of the founding members of the 1980s hip hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has been arrested in New York in connection with the fatal stabbing of a homeless man. Police say 57-year-old Nathaniel Glover, also known as The Kidd Creole, was arrested Wednesday night, Aug. 2, 2017, on murder charges.

The Associated Press

The Latest on the arrest of the founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five in a fatal New York City stabbing (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Manhattan prosecutors say the founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five stabbed a homeless man to death because he thought the man might rob him after hitting on him.

Rapper Kidd Creole — whose real name is Nathaniel Glover — was arraigned Thursday afternoon in a Manhattan criminal court on a murder charge and was returned to jail without bail. His lawyer declined comment.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Dahl says Glover, a lyricist with the pioneering rap group, told him he became infuriated when he thought John Jolly was hitting on him on a midtown street.

Dahl says Glover became convinced Jolly was going to rob him so he stabbed him with a knife.

___

10 a.m.

A law enforcement official says rapper Kidd Creole thought a New York City homeless man was hitting on him and that touched off a deadly argument.

The lyricist and founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious 5 was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge.

The official says he randomly passed by 55-year-old John Jolly, who made a remark. They argued and Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, allegedly stabbed the man with a knife. Jolly died at a hospital after police found him bleeding on the street.

The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Glover was awaiting arraignment Thursday in Manhattan. No information on an attorney for Glover was immediately available.

___

Associated Press researcher Rhonda Shafner contributed to this report.