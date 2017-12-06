The Latest: Police, fans at French rocker Hallyday's home

French riot police officers cordon off the area around Johnny Hallyday's house in Marnes-la-Coquette, outside Paris, Wednesday, Dec.6, 2017. Johnny Hallyday, France's biggest rock star for more than half a century and an icon who packed sports stadiums and all but lit up the Eiffel Tower with his pumping pelvis and high-voltage tunes, has died. He was 74. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Related

View Larger Jose, from Brazil, a fan of Johnny Hallyday, displays a flag he bought during a concert, outside Hallyday's house in Marnes-la-Coquette, outside Paris, Wednesday, Dec.6, 2017. Johnny Hallyday, France's biggest rock star for more than half a century and an icon who packed sports stadiums and all but lit up the Eiffel Tower with his pumping pelvis and high-voltage tunes, has died. He was 74.

View Larger Reporters wait after police have installed barricades outside Johnny Hallyday's house in Marnes-la-Coquette, outside Paris, Wednesday, Dec.6, 2017. Johnny Hallyday, France's biggest rock star for more than half a century and an icon who packed sports stadiums and all but lit up the Eiffel Tower with his pumping pelvis and high-voltage tunes, has died. He was 74.

View Larger French police officers guard the area around Johnny Hallyday's house in Marnes-la-Coquette, outside Paris, Wednesday, Dec.6, 2017. Johnny Hallyday, France's biggest rock star for more than half a century and an icon who packed sports stadiums and all but lit up the Eiffel Tower with his pumping pelvis and high-voltage tunes, has died. He was 74.

View Larger French riot police officers secure the area around Johnny Hallyday's house in Marnes-la-Coquette, outside Paris, Wednesday, Dec.6, 2017. Johnny Hallyday, France's biggest rock star for more than half a century and an icon who packed sports stadiums and all but lit up the Eiffel Tower with his pumping pelvis and high-voltage tunes, has died. He was 74.

View Larger FILE - In this Jan. 10 2016 file photo, French rock star Johnny Hallyday sings during a ceremony to honor the victims of the Islamic extremist attacks at Place de la Republique in Paris. The French president's office says Hallyday, who packed sports stadiums for decades, has died at age 74.