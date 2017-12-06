Now Playing
Posted: December 06, 2017

The Latest: Police, fans at French rocker Hallyday's home

French riot police officers cordon off the area around Johnny Hallyday's house in Marnes-la-Coquette, outside Paris, Wednesday, Dec.6, 2017. Johnny Hallyday, France's biggest rock star for more than half a century and an icon who packed sports stadiums and all but lit up the Eiffel Tower with his pumping pelvis and high-voltage tunes, has died. He was 74. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
French riot police officers cordon off the area around Johnny Hallyday's house in Marnes-la-Coquette, outside Paris, Wednesday, Dec.6, 2017. Johnny Hallyday, France's biggest rock star for more than half a century and an icon who packed sports stadiums and all but lit up the Eiffel Tower with his pumping pelvis and high-voltage tunes, has died. He was 74. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The Latest: Police, fans at French rocker Hallyday's home
Jose, from Brazil, a fan of Johnny Hallyday, displays a flag he bought during a concert, outside Hallyday's house in Marnes-la-Coquette, outside Paris, Wednesday, Dec.6, 2017. Johnny Hallyday, France's biggest rock star for more than half a century and an icon who packed sports stadiums and all but lit up the Eiffel Tower with his pumping pelvis and high-voltage tunes, has died. He was 74.
The Latest: Police, fans at French rocker Hallyday's home
Reporters wait after police have installed barricades outside Johnny Hallyday's house in Marnes-la-Coquette, outside Paris, Wednesday, Dec.6, 2017. Johnny Hallyday, France's biggest rock star for more than half a century and an icon who packed sports stadiums and all but lit up the Eiffel Tower with his pumping pelvis and high-voltage tunes, has died. He was 74.
The Latest: Police, fans at French rocker Hallyday's home
French police officers guard the area around Johnny Hallyday's house in Marnes-la-Coquette, outside Paris, Wednesday, Dec.6, 2017. Johnny Hallyday, France's biggest rock star for more than half a century and an icon who packed sports stadiums and all but lit up the Eiffel Tower with his pumping pelvis and high-voltage tunes, has died. He was 74.
The Latest: Police, fans at French rocker Hallyday's home
French riot police officers secure the area around Johnny Hallyday's house in Marnes-la-Coquette, outside Paris, Wednesday, Dec.6, 2017. Johnny Hallyday, France's biggest rock star for more than half a century and an icon who packed sports stadiums and all but lit up the Eiffel Tower with his pumping pelvis and high-voltage tunes, has died. He was 74.
The Latest: Police, fans at French rocker Hallyday's home
FILE - In this Jan. 10 2016 file photo, French rock star Johnny Hallyday sings during a ceremony to honor the victims of the Islamic extremist attacks at Place de la Republique in Paris. The French president's office says Hallyday, who packed sports stadiums for decades, has died at age 74.
The Latest: Police, fans at French rocker Hallyday's home
FILE - This Monday, May 18, 2009, file photo shows French actor and singer Johnny Hallyday in Cannes, southern France. Johnny Hallyday, France's biggest rock star for more than half a century and an icon who packed sports stadiums and all but lit up the Eiffel Tower with his pumping pelvis and high-voltage tunes, has died. He was 74.

The Associated Press

PARIS —

The Latest on the death of rock icon Johnny Hallyday (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

Police have installed barricades outside the home of French rock icon Johnny Hallyday as fans gathered to mourn his death.

Police vans arrived before dawn Wednesday at the home in the Paris suburb of Marnes-la-Coquette, near Versailles.

Fans came soon after, bundled against the December cold to pay tribute and share memories of France's biggest rock star.

Tributes poured in from the French president's office to North America after the overnight news of his death. Hallyday, often dubbed the French Elvis, died after battling lung cancer.

___

4:15 a.m.

Johnny Hallyday, France's biggest rock star for more than half a century and an icon who packed sports stadiums and all but lit up the Eiffel Tower with his pumping pelvis and high-voltage tunes, has died. He was 74.

President Emmanuel Macron announced his death in a statement early Wednesday, saying "he brought a part of America into our national pantheon." Macron's office said the president spoke with Hallyday's family but did not provide details about where the rocker died or the circumstances.

Hallyday had had lung cancer and repeated health scares in recent years that dominated national news, yet he continued performing as recently as this summer.

