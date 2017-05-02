The Latest: 'Natasha, Pierre' leads Tony Award nods

This image released by O&M/DKC shows Taylor Trensch, fromleft, Bette Midler, and Gavin Creel during a performance of "Hello, Dolly!" in New York. Tony Award nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Julieta Cervantes/O&M/DKC via AP)

This image released by O&M/DKC shows a performance of 'Dear Evan Hansen.' Tony Award nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. The biggest crown is the best new musical trophy and most observers expect “Dear Evan Hansen” _ a critical and box office hit _ to easily claim a nomination. Others who hope to land a coveted spot include “A Bronx Tale,” “Come From Away,” 'Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” “Bandstand,” “War Paint” and 'Groundhog Day.'

This image released by O&M/DKC shows David Hyde Pierce, left, and Bette Midler during a performance of 'Hello, Dolly!' in New York. Tony Award nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

This image released by O&M/DKC shows Ben Platt, center, during a performance of 'Dear Evan Hansen.' Platt, the star of “Dear Evan Hansen,” with songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the recent Oscar winners for 'City of Stars' from the movie “La La Land,” is a shoo-in for a nomination for best actor in a musical. Tony Award nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

The Latest on the Tony Award nominations (all times local):

"Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812," a sung-through musical that dramatizes a 70-page melodrama at the center of Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace," has earned a leading 12 Tony Award nominations.

The acting categories saw nominations for Bette Midler, Kevin Kline, Josh Groban, Danny DeVito and Cate Blanchett.

Groban earned a nod for portraying — in a fat suit — an unhappy husband. His musical will now compete for the Tony with "Come From Away," ''Dear Evan Hansen" and "Groundhog Day."

The best play nominees are "Sweat," ''Oslo," ''Indecent" and "A Doll's House, Part 2." The Midler-led revival of "Hello, Dolly!" was the second-most nominated show this season with 10 nods. The quirky coming-of-age musical "Dear Evan Hansen" earned nine.

If last year's Tony Award nomination announcement was pretty straightforward, this year's process is much, much messier.

The question around this time in 2016 was just how many Tony nods the megahit "Hamilton" would earn. This season, with 13 new musicals all vying for the biggest crown, the picture is murkier.

The long-term fate of many shows will rest on how many nominations — and later wins — they can accumulate. Answers will become clearer after Christopher Jackson and Jane Krakowski announce the candidates Tuesday.

The biggest prize is best new musical and most observers expect the hit "Dear Evan Hansen" to claim a nomination. Others likely to join it include "A Bronx Tale," ''Come From Away," ''Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812," ''War Paint" and "Groundhog Day."