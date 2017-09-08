The Latest: Miss America names winners for talent, swimsuit

Miss Minnesota Brianna Drevlow, left, and Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti, right, meet reporters after winning preliminary competitions Thursday night Sept. 7, 2017 in the Miss America competition in Atlantic City, N.J. Drevlow won for playing a rendition of "Rhapsody In Blue" on the piano, and Bonacquisti won the swimsuit competition. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Miss Illinois 2017 Abby Foster performs on the second night of preliminary competition during the Miss America 2018 competition at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, NJ., Thursday, Sept, 7, 2017.

Miss Oklahoma 2017 Triana Browne walks the stage in the fitness portion of the second night of the Miss America 2018 preliminaries at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Thursday Sept. 7, 2017 .

Miss District of Columbia 2017, Briana Kinsey, walks the stage in the fitness competition during second night of Miss America 2018 preliminaries at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday Sept. 7, 2017 .

Miss America 2018 contestants walk the stage during the fitness competition during the second night of preliminaries at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, Sept, 7, 2017.

Miss America 2018 contestants walk the stage during parade of states during the second night of preliminaries at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, Sept, 7, 2017.

Miss America contestants take the stage for the second night of preliminary competition in Atlantic City N.J. on Thursday Sept. 7, 2017. The next Miss America will be crowned Sunday night.

CORRECTS NAME TO MARGANA, NOT MORGANA - Miss Texas Margana Wood, left, and Miss Utah JessiKate Riley, right, meet the media after winning the first night of preliminary competition in the Miss America competition on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Atlantic City N.J. Wood won the swimsuit competition, while Riley won the talent portion playing a 115-year-old violin from Austria.

The Latest on Friday's preliminary Miss America competition (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

There's a two-time winner in the preliminaries at this year's Miss America competition.

Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti has won Friday night's talent competition for her ventriloquism routine.

She won the swimsuit preliminary a day earlier.

In Friday's swimsuit competition, Miss Florida Sara Zeng was the winner.

The next Miss America will be crowned Sunday night.

3:15 p.m.

Miss America contestants are using their onstage time to speak out against political divisiveness, in favor of arts education and other topics during preliminary competition this week.

Miss Wisconsin McKenna Collins says Americans of differing political viewpoints need to talk to each other respectfully.

Miss Tennessee Caty Davis says opioid addiction is a disease, not a choice.

And Miss Ohio Sarah Clapper says the public should care about athletes as human beings, not just components of a fantasy sports team.

The third and final night of preliminary competition is Friday night.

The next Miss America will be crowned Sunday night in Atlantic City.

12:15 a.m.

The third night of the Miss America competition gets underway Friday as contestants have one last chance to impress the judges and score points before Sunday's nationally televised finale.

Miss Texas Margana Wood won the swimsuit competition Wednesday, and Miss Utah JessiKate Riley won the talent portion with a classical violin performance on a 115-year-old instrument she has named "Sam."

On Thursday, Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti won the swimsuit competition, while Miss Minnesota Brianna Drevlow won the talent portion, playing "Rhapsody In Blue" on the piano.

On Saturday, contestants will show off their state-specific footwear in the annual "Show Us Your Shoes" parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.