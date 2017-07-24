The Latest: Linkin Park releases statement about lead singer

FILE - In this June 18, 2014 file photo, members of Linkin Park, from left, Mike Shinoda, Rob Bourdon, Joe Hahn, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell and Chester Bennington attend an induction ceremony for the Guitar Center's RockWalk at Guitar Center in Los Angeles. Linkin Park said their hearts are broken following the death of Bennington, who died by hanging last week. The rock band said Monday, July 24, 2017, the “shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.” (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this June 18, 2014 file photo, Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs during the iHeartRadio Live Series in Burbank, Calif. Linkin Park said their hearts are broken following the death of Bennington, who died by hanging last week. The rock band said Monday, July 24, 2017, the “shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.”

FILE - In this May 16, 2015 file photo, Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J. Linkin Park said their hearts are broken following the death of Bennington, who died by hanging last week. The rock band said Monday, July 24, 2017, the “shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.”

The Associated Press

The Latest on announcements related to the death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington. (all times local):

10:46 a.m.

Members of Linkin Park say their hearts are broken following the death of lead singer Chester Bennington, who died by hanging last week.

The rock band says "shock waves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened."

Bennington, who was 41, hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles.

The band says Bennington "touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized."

Linkin Park had planned to launch a tour this week, but canceled it following Bennington's death. Their hits include "In the End" and "Numb."

8:51 a.m.

Linkin Park has returned to the charts after lead singer Chester Bennington's death last week.

Billboard says the band's latest effort, "One More Light," re-entered Billboard's Top 200 album charts at No. 17 on the most recent chart. The band's popular debut, "Hybrid Theory," checked in at No. 27.

"One More Light" topped Amazon's list of best-selling albums Monday, while "Hybrid Theory" was fifth.

More than 11 million copies of "Hybrid Theory" have sold since it was first released in 2000.

The band's 2003 follow-up, "Meteora," was at No. 41 on the Billboard list, while 2007's "Minutes to Midnight" was at No. 115.

Bennington was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41.