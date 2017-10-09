The Latest: Late-night hosts skewer Weinstein in monologues

FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company's board of directors announced Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 28, 2017, file photo, Jessica Chastain attends the STX Films The State of the Industry: Past, Present and Future presentation during CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on in Las Vegas. Chastain is among the stars weighing in on the firing of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein from the company he co-founded. The move came after decades of sex harassment allegations against the producer were revealed in a New York Times report. Chastain is calling on men to be more vocal in condemning the producer.

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein participates in the 'War and Peace' panel at the A&E 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company's board of directors announced Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

The Associated Press

The Latest on sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein (all times local):

10:12 a.m.

TV's late-night hosts mostly occupied themselves with skewering President Donald Trump in their monologues on Monday. But several made room to blast disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

NBC's Jimmy Fallon warned that if Weinstein didn't give up his sexual-harassment habits, he might end up with his own show on Fox News Channel.

ABC's Jimmy Kimmel said Hillary Clinton has taken contributions from a high-profile man accused of many acts of sexual harassment. In fact, two men: outspoken Clinton supporter Weinstein and Donald Trump.

And CBS' Stephen Colbert noted that the Weinstein Co. might change its name in an effort to escape the Harvey Weinstein stigma. Colbert joked that a more positive new name now being considered is Asbestos Child Slappers Inc.

9:38 a.m.

George Clooney has called Harvey Weinstein's alleged behavior "indefensible" in an interview where he suggested it was well known that the Weinstein Co. chairman was "a dog," but that few understood his conduct constituted "harassment on a very high level."

In remarks to the Daily Beast on Monday night, Clooney credited Weinstein for giving him his first big break as an actor in "From Dusk Till Dawn" and as a director in "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind." But he said "I've never seen any of this behavior — ever."

"A lot of people are doing the 'you had to know' thing right now, and yes, if you're asking if I knew that someone who was very powerful had a tendency to hit on young, beautiful women, sure," said Clooney. "But I had no idea that it had gone to the level of having to pay off eight women for their silence, and that these women were threatened and victimized."

3:09 a.m.

Condemnations of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein continue to mount, with Jennifer Lawrence joining the chorus of A-list actors criticizing the movie mogul over allegations he sexually harassed women for decades.

The allegations could prove to be a moment of reckoning for Hollywood, which is facing increased scrutiny over the fair treatment of women in the industry.

Lawrence praised the women who came forward in an expose published last week by The New York Times that detailed Weinstein's alleged harassment of actresses and employees. Lawrence, who won an Oscar for the Weinstein-produced "Silver Linings Playbook," says she was never harassed by the mogul.

Among those weighing in were his longtime allies and beneficiaries Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet, Kevin Smith and Judi Dench. They spoke up with a combination of disgust over his alleged behavior and remorse or defensiveness over their own business entanglements with him.

Even the actors' labor union SAG-AFTRA joined the chorus in condemning the disgraced movie mogul, calling reports of his alleged conduct "abhorrent and unacceptable."