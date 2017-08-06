The Latest: Jury seated in Taylor Swift civil trial

FILE - In this April 3, 2016 file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif. The trial of a lawsuit between Swift and David Mueller, a former radio host she accuses of groping her, begins Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in U.S. District Court in Denver. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Tree Paine, center, publicist to singer Taylor Swift, walks with a phalanx of men to attend the jury selection phase in a civil trial to determine whether a radio host groped pop singer as the case opens in federal court Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in Denver.

Surrounded by a phalanx of men, Tree Paine, center, publicist for Taylor Swift, walks in to attend the jury selection phase in a civil trial to determine whether a radio host groped the pop singer as the case opens in federal court Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in Denver.

Members of the public Arthur Lewis, left, and Bruce Conant, both of Denver, wait to attend the jury selection phase in a civil trial to determine whether a radio host groped pop singer Taylor Swift as the case opens in federal court Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in Denver.

The Associated Press

The Latest on Taylor Swift's civil trial involving a groping allegation against a former DJ (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

A jury has been seated in Taylor Swift's civil trial involving a groping allegation against a former DJ.

The eight jurors were selected from a field that once included 60 people on Tuesday in Denver federal court as both Swift and the DJ, David Mueller, watched.

Mueller's back was turned toward Swift just as it was on the opening day of the trial Monday.

The judge, William Martinez, asked one potential juror whether or not he was a Swift fan. The man said he's not necessarily a fan, "but her music is catchy and it's good vibes." The judge laughed and said, "very good."

Mueller alleges that Swift falsely accused him of groping her before a 2013 Denver concert and got him fired from his $150,000-a-year job from country station KYGO-FM. Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault.

_____

9:15 a.m.

Jury selection has resumed in Taylor Swift's civil trial involving a groping allegation against a former DJ.

Both Swift and the DJ, David Mueller, are in Denver federal court Tuesday as a field of more than 30 people is winnowed down to an eight-person jury. They are sitting at two separate tables with their attorneys. Mueller's back is turned toward Swift just as it was on the opening day of the trial Monday.

Outside the downtown building, things are quiet. Three teenage Swift fans arrived well before dawn and said they'd scooped up tickets for seats inside the courtroom once jury selection is over.

The courtroom is closed to the public and news media during jury selection, which is expected to be finished by midday.

Mueller alleges Swift falsely accused him of groping her before a 2013 Denver concert and got him fired from his $150,000-a-year job from country station KYGO-FM. Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault.

_____

1:10 a.m.

A jury is expected to be seated soon in Taylor Swift's civil trial involving a groping allegation against a former DJ.

More than 30 potential jurors are due in federal court in Denver on Tuesday, and eight of them should be chosen by the afternoon.

A questionnaire released on the first day of selection Monday asked candidates if they had seen photographs related to the case. That's a possible reference to a photo showing David Mueller with his hand behind the popstar, just below her waist, before a 2013 concert in Denver.

Swift sued Mueller, accusing him of inappropriately touching her during the meet-and-greet. Mueller denies the allegation and claims Swift's team got him fired from his job by reporting the allegation to his bosses — not the police.