The Latest: Judges select final 15 in Miss America contest

Miss Louisiana 2017 Laryssa Bonacquisti show the crowd her shoe during a parade on the Atlantic City, N.J., Boardwalk Saturday, Sept 9, 2017. (Edward Lea/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)

CORRECTS NAME TO MARGANA, NOT MORGANA - Miss Texas Margana Wood, left, and Miss Utah JessiKate Riley, right, meet the media after winning the first night of preliminary competition in the Miss America competition on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Atlantic City N.J. Wood won the swimsuit competition, while Riley won the talent portion playing a 115-year-old violin from Austria.

The Associated Press

The Latest on the Miss America competition (all times local):

9: 25 p.m.

The final 15 contestants have been selected in the Miss America competition.

They are from these states: Tennessee; Virginia; Pennsylvania; Louisiana; District of Columbia; Texas; New Mexico; Alabama; Missouri; Alaska; Georgia; South Carolina; New Jersey; North Dakota; and Illinois.

The 15 finalists were selected Sunday night during the scholarship pageant's televised finale in Atlantic City. The field now narrows to 10 finalists.

They are among 51 women — one from each state and the District of Columbia — vying to become the next Miss America. They hope to succeed the outgoing Miss America, Savvy Shields, who won the crown in 2016 as Miss Arkansas.

___

12:26 a.m.

The next Miss America will soon be crowned, just as a deadly hurricane slams into Florida and not long after another one inundated Texas.

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have been a backdrop to the Miss America preliminary competition this week, with contestants from storm-tossed or threatened states sending messages of support and promises of prayers to those in harm's way.

Contestants from Texas and Florida have each won a preliminary competition leading into the nationally televised finale.

The winner will be crowned in Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall at around 11 p.m. EDT Sunday.