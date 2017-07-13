The Latest: Emmy nominations announcement begins

FILE - This Sept. 18, 2016 file photo shows the main stage during the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. This year's Emmy Awards will air Sept. 17 on CBS with host Stephen Colbert. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Latest on the 69th annual Primetime Emmy nominations announced Thursday in Los Angeles by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

The reading of the 2017 Emmy nominations has begun.

The nominees for best actor in a drama series include: Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"; Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"; Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards"; Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"; Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"; Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"; Anthony Hopkins, "Westworld".

The nominees for best actress in a drama series include: Keri Russell, "The Americans"; Claire Foy, "The Crown"; Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Robin Wright, "House of Cards"; Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder"; Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld".

8 a.m.

A stage adorned by four giant Emmy statues is set and reporters are gathered for the announcement of this year's Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles.

Reporters are gathering inside the TV academy's Wolf Theatre to find out which shows will compete for Emmy recognition this year.

Some of the top acting and series nominations will be announced during a live webcast on www.Emmys.com that begins at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

The top nominations will be read by "Veep's" Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore, who previously starred on "Criminal Minds."

The Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 17 during a live ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert on CBS.

1 a.m.

The 69th Emmy Award nominations could answer some big TV industry questions.

When the nominees are announced Thursday in Los Angeles, NBC's "This is Us" has a chance to show network dramas can still be Emmy worthy.

A broadcast network hasn't fielded a best drama series contender since CBS' "The Good Wife" was nominated in 2011.

Instead, cable and streaming have dominated the field, and could again.

Streaming has an opening to dominate, with HBO's blockbuster "Game of Thrones" falling outside the eligibility window.

Likely streaming nominees include Netflix's "The Crown" and "Stranger Things" and Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale."

The comedy contenders include ABC's "black-ish," Netflix's "Master of None" and FX's "Atlanta."

The Emmy Awards will air Sept. 17 on CBS with host Stephen Colbert.