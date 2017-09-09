The Latest: Del Toro: Venice win vindicates sci-fi genres

Guillermo del Toro holds the Golden Lion for best film for 'The Shape Of Water' during the award ceremony at the 74th Venice Film Festival at the Venice Lido, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Director Guillermo del Toro poses for photographers during the red carpet for the closing ceremony at the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

Director Guillermo Del Toro poses for photographers during the red carpet for the closing ceremony at the 74th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

Director Guillermo Del Toro signs autographs during the red carpet for the closing ceremony at the 74th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

Director Guillermo Del Toro signs autographs during the red carpet for the closing ceremony at the 74th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

Guillermo del Toro is awarded the Golden Lion for best film for 'The Shape Of Water' during the award ceremony at the 74th Venice Film Festival at the Venice Lido, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

The Latest on the Venice Film Festival (all times local):

10 p.m.

Director Guillermo del Toro says his Venice Film Festival victory is a vindication of monster movies, science-fiction movies and other sometimes-derided cinema genres.

Del Toro won the festival's Golden Lion top prize on Saturday for his monster movie "The Shape of Water" — a rare victory at a top cinema festival for a fantasy film. The Mexican director says it's "a beautiful encouragement, a beautiful act of love, and I think it is something very necessary."

The 52-year-old director says it has been his "life's mission" to show that genre films can be intelligent, artistic and beautiful. His previous films include "Hellboy" and "Pan's Labyrinth."

___

8:45 p.m.

Venice Film Festival winner Guillermo del Toro says he hopes his victory will inspire young directors to "have faith in whatever you have faith in — in my case, it's monsters."

The Mexican director won the festival's Golden Lion for "The Shape of Water," a fantastical story about a mute young woman, played by Sally Hawkins, who falls for a mysterious sea creature being held at a high-security lab.

Many viewers in Venice fell for the movie's audacious mix of genres: It's a monster movie, a Cold War thriller and even, at times, a musical.

A grateful del Toro told an audience at the festival's closing ceremony Saturday that "I believe in life. I believe in love and I believe in cinema."

___

8:40 p.m.

Guillermo del Toro's monster thriller 'The Shape of Water' has won the Venice Film Festival's top prize, the Golden Lion.

A jury led by American actress Annette Bening chose the film from among 21 competing at the 74th annual festival — an edition where the world's social divisions and the specter of climate change resonated through many of the entries.

It beat contenders including George Clooney's "Suburbicon" and Alexander Payne's "Downsizing."

The runner-up Grand Jury Prize on Saturday went to Israeli director Samuel Maoz' "Foxtrot."

Palestinian actor Kamel El Basha and British actress Charlotte Rampling took the festival's acting trophies.

The world's oldest film festival wrapped up Saturday after 11 days that brought stars including Clooney, Matt Damon and Jennifer Lawrence to the canal-crossed Italian city.