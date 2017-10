The Latest: Actress asks if others have been harassed

FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo, Harvey Weinstein attends the "Reservoir Dogs" 25th anniversary screening during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2016, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revoked Weinstein's membership. The decision, reached Saturday in an emergency session, comes in the wake of recent reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine that revealed sexual harassment and rape allegations against him going back decades. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen before his first long live television interview on prime time at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Sunday Oct. 15, 2017.

FILE- In this Feb. 22, 2015 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2016, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revoked Weinstein's membership. The decision, reached Saturday in an emergency session, comes in the wake of recent reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine that revealed sexual harassment and rape allegations against him going back decades.

FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been revoked by its board. The decision was reached Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in an emergency session. It comes after recent reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker that revealed sexual harassment and rape allegations against Weinstein going back decades. The move by the Academy is virtually unprecedented.

The Latest on sexual assault and harassment allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein (all times local):

2:30 a.m.

Actress Alyssa Milano is getting thousands of responses on Twitter to her request that people reply to her on the social network with "me too" if they have been sexually harassed or assaulted.

Milano, 44, received "me, too" responses from "Will and Grace" star Debra Messing and Anna Paquin, the Oscar-winning actress from New Zealand.

Milano says on her Twitter account that she got the idea from a friend. Milano says her friend told her such a tweet "might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem."

In another tweet that links to a blog post, Milano, who was one of the stars of the long-running sitcom "Who's the Boss," writes the following about film producer Harvey Weinstein: "While I am sickened and angered over the disturbing accusations of Weinstein's sexual predation and abuse of power, I'm happy - ecstatic even - that it has opened up a dialogue around the continued sexual harassment, objectification and degradation of women. "

8:20 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron says that he wants to revoke Harvey Weinstein's Legion of Honor award over the multiple accusations of sexual assault and harassment against the Hollywood titan.

Macron said in a national television interview on Sunday that he has "started the procedures" for such a removal.

Weinstein was given the prestigious French award in 2012 by then-President Nicolas Sarkozy after the French film "The Artist" won multiple Oscars. Weinstein's company produced the film.

Macron also says he wants to speed up the legal procedures for investigating and prosecuting sexual harassment to encourage more women to come forward. French actresses are among those who have accused Weinstein of sexual wrongdoing.

Legion of Honor titles are given to a wide range of French people and foreigners. Another American is among the few people to have lost the distinction: disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong.

3:40 p.m.

British police are investigating three new allegations of sexual assault against film producer Harvey Weinstein, all made by the same woman.

London's Metropolitan Police force said Sunday that the woman reported being assaulted in London in 2010, 2011 and 2015. The force said officers from its Child Abuse and Sexual Offenses Command are investigating.

The woman's name has not been made public. The force also did not name Weinstein, in keeping with its policy of not identifying suspects who have not been charged.

But it said the allegations involve a man against whom another accusation was made Wednesday. That alleged assault is reported to have taken place during the late 1980s.

British actress Lysette Anthony says she reported to police on Wednesday that Weinstein raped her in her London home in the late 1980s.