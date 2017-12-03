Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: December 03, 2017

'The Ferryman' wins big at Evening Standard stage awards

Comments
Actress Cate Blanchett poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)
Actress Cate Blanchett poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)

Related

View Larger
'The Ferryman' wins big at Evening Standard stage awards
Actor Andrew Garfield poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
View Larger
'The Ferryman' wins big at Evening Standard stage awards
Singer Dame Shirley Bassey poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
View Larger
'The Ferryman' wins big at Evening Standard stage awards
Actress Keira Knightley poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
View Larger
'The Ferryman' wins big at Evening Standard stage awards
Actor Christian Slater poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
View Larger
'The Ferryman' wins big at Evening Standard stage awards
Actress Cush Jumbo poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
View Larger
'The Ferryman' wins big at Evening Standard stage awards
Actress Billie Piper poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
View Larger
'The Ferryman' wins big at Evening Standard stage awards
Actress Laura Carmichael poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.
View Larger
'The Ferryman' wins big at Evening Standard stage awards
Actress Billie Piper poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

The Associated Press

LONDON —

Jez Butterworth's powerful drama "The Ferryman" won three prizes, including best play, at London's Evening Standard Theater Awards on Sunday.

Sam Mendes was named best director for Butterworth's tale of the past coming back to haunt a Northern Ireland family. Actor Tom Glynn-Carney won the emerging talent award for his role in the play.

Andrew Garfield was named best actor for the revival of AIDS drama "Angels in America." Glenda Jackson took the best actress prize for her performance in the title role of "King Lear," which marked her return to the stage after 25 years in politics.

Meatloaf musical "Bat Out of Hell" was named best musical. Former "Glee" cast member Amber Riley won best musical performance for "Dreamgirls."

Hosts for the ceremony included Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and actress Cate Blanchett.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation