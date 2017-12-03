'The Ferryman' wins big at Evening Standard stage awards

Actress Cate Blanchett poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)

Related

View Larger Actor Andrew Garfield poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

View Larger Singer Dame Shirley Bassey poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

View Larger Actress Keira Knightley poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

View Larger Actor Christian Slater poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

View Larger Actress Cush Jumbo poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

View Larger Actress Billie Piper poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

View Larger Actress Laura Carmichael poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award in London, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.