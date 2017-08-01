Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 01, 2017

Texas calf born looking like KISS rocker Gene Simmons

Comments
This July 28, 2017, photo at right, provided by Heather Taccetta in Kerrville, Texas, shows a newborn calf named Genie, with facial marking that resemble Gene Simmons, the bass player for the rock group KISS, shortly after its birth in Kerrville. On Sunday, July 31, 2017, Simmons, shown in an April 5, 2009, file photo, tweeted his admiration for the calf. (Heather Taccetta via AP, right), (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, left)
This July 28, 2017, photo at right, provided by Heather Taccetta in Kerrville, Texas, shows a newborn calf named Genie, with facial marking that resemble Gene Simmons, the bass player for the rock group KISS, shortly after its birth in Kerrville. On Sunday, July 31, 2017, Simmons, shown in an April 5, 2009, file photo, tweeted his admiration for the calf. (Heather Taccetta via AP, right), (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, left)

Related

View Larger
Texas calf born looking like KISS rocker Gene Simmons
This July 28, 2017, photo at right, provided by Heather Taccetta in Kerrville, Texas, shows a newborn calf named Genie, with facial marking that resemble Gene Simmons, the bass player for the rock group KISS, shortly after its birth in Kerrville. On Sunday, July 31, 2017, Simmons, shown in an April 5, 2009, file photo, tweeted his admiration for the calf.

The Associated Press

KERRVILLE, Texas —

KISS frontman Gene Simmons is udderly thrilled by a newborn calf born with strikingly similar black-and-white markings to the face paint he wears on stage.

Simmons tweeted his admiration for the calf on Sunday, saying, "This is real, folks!!!"

The calf was born Friday at a ranch near Kerrville, Texas, which is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio.

Heather Taccetta (tuh-SET'-uh), who lives at the ranch with her family, said Tuesday that the calf belongs to her grandmother. It is named Genie, in honor of Simmons.

Taccetta says the calf and its mother are doing fine and that Genie is a family favorite and won't be sold for slaughter.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation