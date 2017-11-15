Now Playing
Posted: November 15, 2017

Terry Crews compares alleged sexual assault to being a POW

This image released by ABC shows actor Terry Crews, right with co-host Michael Strahan during a segment on
This image released by ABC shows actor Terry Crews, right with co-host Michael Strahan during a segment on "Good Morning America," Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in New York. Crews told Strahan that he “never felt more emasculated” than when a powerful Hollywood agent groped him at a party last year. Crews confirmed that he recently filed a police report against a top agent at William Morris Endeavor. The star of TV’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” says he felt empowered to share his experience after so many women came forward with allegations against Weinstein. (Paula Lobo/ABC via AP)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Terry Crews names his alleged attacker and compares being sexually assaulted to being a prisoner of war in an appearance Wednesday on "Good Morning America ."

Crews told host Michael Strahan that he "never felt more emasculated" than when a powerful Hollywood agent groped him at a party last year and says last month's news of sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein triggered an episode of post-traumatic stress.

Crews confirmed that he recently filed a police report against a top agent at William Morris Endeavor. A message seeking comment from the agency was not immediately returned Wednesday.

The star of TV's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" says he felt empowered to share his experience after so many women came forward with allegations against Weinstein. Crews told Strahan he "will not be shamed."

