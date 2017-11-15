Terry Crews compares alleged sexual assault to being a POW

This image released by ABC shows actor Terry Crews, right with co-host Michael Strahan during a segment on "Good Morning America," Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in New York. Crews told Strahan that he “never felt more emasculated” than when a powerful Hollywood agent groped him at a party last year. Crews confirmed that he recently filed a police report against a top agent at William Morris Endeavor. The star of TV’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” says he felt empowered to share his experience after so many women came forward with allegations against Weinstein. (Paula Lobo/ABC via AP)

The Associated Press