Tennis anyone? Toronto gets ball rolling with McEnroe drama

A sign bearing the Toronto International Film Festival logo sits on a fork lift as preparations are made for the festival's opening night on Thursday Sept. 7, 2017. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

A woman looks at a schedule for public screenings for the Toronto International Festival on Thursday Sept. 7, 2017. The film festival kicks of Thursday.

AP Film Writer

Though seldom a smash on the big screen, tennis movies has taken center court at the Toronto International Film Festival, where "Borg/McEnroe" is set to open the annual festival Thursday.

The film, starring Shia LaBeouf as John McEnroe and Sverrir Gudnason as Bjorn Borg, is the opening volley in the ten-day Canadian festival, a premiere launching pad for the fall's most anticipated films. This year, tennis is getting perhaps its most serious film treatment yet at the festival, where the Billie Jean King-Bobby Riggs showdown "Battle of the Sexes" is also to premiere, as is the documentary "Love Means Zero," about tennis coach Nick Bollettieri.

The movies arrive conveniently as the U.S. Open nears its finally rounds in Flushing, New York. Thus McEnroe, a popular broadcaster, isn't expected to be in attendance. He has also previously been skeptical of the film, complaining that its filmmakers and performers didn't meet him before starting shooting. McEnroe has been even more dubious of tennis movies — and their unconvincing gameplay — in general. He last year told Vanity Fair, "They are all terrible."

LaBeouf may not satisfy McEnroe; the actor isn't left-handed, for one. But LaBeouf has already matched and exceeded McEnroe in tantrum throwing. The Toronto Film Festival will be LaBeouf's first prominent appearance since his videotaped arrest for public drunkenness and other charges in July.

LaBeouf was seen yelling at Savannah, Georgia, police officers and claiming that "a black man arrested me for being white." LaBeouf later apologized for his behavior and said, "My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom."

"Borg/McEnroe" focuses on the rivalry and 1980 Wimbledon finals between the different-tempered tennis legends. It's a Swedish production, directed by the Danish filmmaker Janus Metz Pedersen. The indie distributor Neon is expected to release it this fall, though no date has yet been announced.

While other sports (boxing, baseball) have seen countless big-screen tales, Hollywood has typically been reluctant to serve up tennis tales. There was Hitchcock's "Strangers on a Train," which featured a tennis star drafted into a devious murder plot; Woody Allen's Oscar-nominated "Match Point"; and the 2004 romantic-comedy "Wimbledon." Most memorable perhaps was Wes Anderson's "The Royal Tenenbaums," which included a flashback of Luke Wilson's tennis pro having a complete meltdown, committing 72 unforced errors and, mid-match, removing his shoes and socks.

But "Borg/McEnroe" and "Battle of the Sexes" are the first major films to try to bring some of tennis' big personalities to the screen. Hopes are higher for "Battle of the Sexes," which stars Emma Stone and Steve Carell. That film, directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris ("Little Miss Sunshine") has already earned warm reviews and some Oscar buzz ahead of its Toronto debut, having played earlier in the week at the Telluride Film Festival.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP