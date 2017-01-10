Writer: Gay rights TV miniseries is for all, including Trump

Dustin Lance Black speaks at the "When We Rise" panel at the Disney/ABC portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Mary-Louise Parker, left, and Dustin Lance Black speak at the 'When We Rise' panel at the Disney/ABC portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Guy Pearce speaks at the 'When We Rise' panel at the Disney/ABC portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press

Writer Dustin Lance Black says his upcoming TV miniseries about the gay rights movement is for everyone, up to and including the incoming president.

Black told a TV critics' meeting Tuesday that he thinks there are Donald Trump supporters who will love the drama, "When We Rise." He added that Trump himself might like it if he watches.

"When We Rise," airing Feb. 27 to March 2 on ABC, recounts the LGBT civil rights movement and those involved from the mid-20th century to today. The cast includes Guy Pearce, Rachel Griffiths and Mary-Louise Parker.

Black said the miniseries already has come under online attack from those in the alt-right movement, but said "the show is not a war" and isn't against anyone.