Jason Kempin

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: Will Ferrell performs onstage during Full Frontal With Samantha Bee's Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner at DAR Constitution Hall on April 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for TBS)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Comedian Will Ferrell reprised his role as former President George W. Bush on Saturday night to thunderous applause at “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” hosted by Samantha Bee.

>> Read more trending news

The event was taped as journalists gathered at the Washington Hilton for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump addressed a crowd in Pennsylvania.

"How do you like me now?" Ferrell asked the crowd gathered at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, using his signature Bush twang. “The prodigal son has returned. I don’t know what that means, but I know it’s positive. It’s very prodigal.”

Ferrell has portrayed Bush several times over the course of his career. The character was a fan-favorite impression during Ferrell’s tenure with “Saturday Night Live.” He was a cast member on the sketch comedy show from 1995 to 2002.

“Quick presidential update: I’m doing quite well, thank you,” Ferrell-as-Bush said Saturday. “History’s been kinder to me than many of you thought. For the longest time, I was considered the worst president of all time. That has changed — and it only took 100 days. I needed eight years, a catastrophic flood, a war built on a lie, an economic disaster. The new guy needed 100 days.”

He joked about Bush’s strained relationship with the press, comparing it to the relationship Trump has with the media.

“You guys always sneaked up on me with gotcha questions like, ‘Why are we going to war? Gotcha!’ ‘Why did you not respond to Hurricane Katrina? Gotcha!'” Ferrell-as-Bush said. “Wish someone had just told me that all you have to say is ‘fake news’ over and over again.”

Ferrell-as-Bush went on to present a half-finish portrait of Trump, poking fun at the former president’s recent book release “Portraits of Courage.”

About 2,600 people attended “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” an hour-long special for TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” CNN reported. Proceeds from the show will go to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

“Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” will air Saturday at 10 p.m. on TBS and will be streamed on Twitter at 11 p.m. ET.