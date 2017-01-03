WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange interviewed on 'Hannity'

FILE - In this Friday Feb. 5, 2016 file photo, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London. Assange will be interviewed by Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity on "Hannity," airing, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at 10 p.m. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

The Associated Press