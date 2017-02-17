Ex-wife: Georgia dad didn't mean to kill toddler in hot car

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens to jury selection during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Leanna Taylor, the ex-wife of a 36-year-old Georgia man convicted of murder for leaving their toddler son to die inside a hot SUV says she still believes "it was an accident." Justin Ross Harris was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty in November. Taylor, told ABC's "20/20" in an interview airing Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, that she "never" believed Harris meant to kill their son. (Stephen B. Morton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool, File)

The Associated Press