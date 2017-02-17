Now Playing
Posted: February 17, 2017

Ex-wife: Georgia dad didn't mean to kill toddler in hot car

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Justin Ross Harris listens to jury selection during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Leanna Taylor, the ex-wife of a 36-year-old Georgia man convicted of murder for leaving their toddler son to die inside a hot SUV says she still believes
The Associated Press

ATLANTA —

The ex-wife of a 36-year-old Georgia man convicted of murder for leaving their toddler son to die inside a hot SUV says she still believes "it was an accident."

Justin Ross Harris was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty in November. His son, 22-month-old Cooper Harris, died after being left for hours in the SUV outside his father's workplace.

Harris' ex-wife, Leanna Taylor, told ABC's "20/20" (http://abcn.ws/2lQo6R9 ) in an interview airing Friday that she "never" believed he meant to kill their son.

Taylor told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV (http://on-ajc.com/2lqAiY6) her son is "seen as a child that wasn't loved and wasn't wanted, and that just wasn't true."

Taylor moved from metro Atlanta to Alabama after Cooper's death. She testified in Harris' defense at his trial.

