'Twin Peaks' star Warren Frost dead at 91

By Bob D'Angelo

Warren Frost, who starred on "Twin Peaks" and appeared in dozens of other TV shows including "Matlock" and "Seinfeld," died Friday in Middebury, Vermont, The Associated Press reported. He was 91.

Frost died at his home after a lengthy illness, according to a statement from his son, "Twin Peaks" co-creator Mark Frost. The nature of the illness was not disclosed.

Warren Frost played Dr. Will Hayward on “Twin Peaks,” serving as the physician in the small town where strange things happen. He reprised his role for an upcoming Showtime sequel to the 1990-91 cult drama that will be aired in May.

Warren Frost played the father of George Costanza’s fiancée Susan on five episodes of “Seinfeld,” Variety reported. He also limned a recurring character on the Andy Griffith legal drama “Matlock” and had guest shots on series including “The Larry Sanders Show,” “L.A. Law” and “Murphy Brown.”

“We’re saddened today to announce the passing of our dear old dad, Warren Frost,” Mark Frost said in a statement. “From the Normandy shores on D-Day to his 50-year career on stage and screen, he remained the same humble guy from Vermont who taught us that a life devoted to telling the right kind of truths can make a real difference in the lives of others. We’re grateful to have shared him with the world for as long as we did.”

Born in Massachusetts in 1925, Frost spent his early years in the Bronx before moving to Vermont, Variety reported. He joined the Navy at age 17 after graduating from high school in 1942. He spent three years as a First Class Petty Officer and was part of the D-Day invasion at Normandy, with his ship serving a minesweeper in advance of the Allied armada to come.

He attended Middlebury College in Vermont, where he met his future wife, Virginia Calhoun, and then began his TV career in New York with jobs that included stage manager for early shows, the AP reported.

After moving to Los Angeles in 1958, Frost worked steadily on TV series including "Dragnet" and “Perry Mason” appeared in movies including "The Mating Game" and "It Started with a Kiss."

Frost retired in 2000.