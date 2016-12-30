Now Playing
Posted: December 30, 2016

'Too Close to Home': Tyler Perry on all-white starring cast

This image released by TLC shows form left to right, Danielle Savre as Anna, Brock O’Hurn as Brody and Crystle Stewart as Frankie in a scene from Tyler Perry’s TLC drama “Too Close to Home.” (TLC via AP)
This image released by TLC shows form left to right, Danielle Savre as Anna, Brock O’Hurn as Brody and Crystle Stewart as Frankie in a scene from Tyler Perry’s TLC drama “Too Close to Home.” (TLC via AP)

'Too Close to Home': Tyler Perry on all-white starring cast
This image released by TLC shows Heather Locklear as First Lady Christian in a scene from Tyler Perry’s TLC drama “Too Close to Home.” (TLC via AP)

Associated Press

ATLANTA —

Tyler Perry is known for creating opportunities for black actors. But recently the African-American filmmaker weathere a backlash for assembling an all-white starring cast for the TLC drama series "Too Close to Home."

Perry rejects the criticism.

"That's totally reverse racism, because it was coming from African-American people," said Perry, speaking from his Atlanta studio. "I don't know if it was because they thought I should only be giving jobs to black people. Well, I think that's ridiculous."

These days, Perry says, he's more color-blind than ever from years traveling amid many cultures: "I'm just finding out more as I travel the country and world, the more I meet people, we're all the same."

The second half of Perry's newest drama — "Too Close to Home" — premiers Jan. 4 on TLC.

Online:

http://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/too-close-to-home

Follow Jonathan Landrum Jr. on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/mrlandrum

Copyright The Associated Press

