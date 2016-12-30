'Too Close to Home': Tyler Perry on all-white starring cast

This image released by TLC shows form left to right, Danielle Savre as Anna, Brock O’Hurn as Brody and Crystle Stewart as Frankie in a scene from Tyler Perry’s TLC drama “Too Close to Home.” (TLC via AP)

This image released by TLC shows Heather Locklear as First Lady Christian in a scene from Tyler Perry’s TLC drama “Too Close to Home.” (TLC via AP)

Tyler Perry is known for creating opportunities for black actors. But recently the African-American filmmaker weathere a backlash for assembling an all-white starring cast for the TLC drama series "Too Close to Home."

Perry rejects the criticism.

"That's totally reverse racism, because it was coming from African-American people," said Perry, speaking from his Atlanta studio. "I don't know if it was because they thought I should only be giving jobs to black people. Well, I think that's ridiculous."

These days, Perry says, he's more color-blind than ever from years traveling amid many cultures: "I'm just finding out more as I travel the country and world, the more I meet people, we're all the same."

The second half of Perry's newest drama — "Too Close to Home" — premiers Jan. 4 on TLC.

